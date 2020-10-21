Canadian Consulting Engineer

IFAB and Dennis Group form Canada’s largest design firm for food manufacturing facilities

“Our expertise and capabilities are very complementary." - Ron Usaty, CEO of IFAB

Food manufacturing facility (vertical)

Photo courtesy Dennis Group.

IFAB Engineering Partners, based in Cambridge, Ont., has formed a new partnership with U.S.-based Dennis Group to form the largest food and beverage manufacturing facility design firm in Canada.

IFAB provides engineering and architecture services to a range of food and neutraceutical producers, with an emphasis on those involved in primary and secondary protein processing. Dennis Group, meanwhile, also served the Canadian market for many years before opening a Toronto office in 2018.

“Our goal was to build depth, so we could offer our full services locally,” says Dennis Group’s CEO, Tom Dennis. “We’re very pleased and fortunate to have found a partner like IFAB that, like us, works exclusively in the food industry. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our local presence in this important market.”

“It’s rare to find a company so highly specialized in hygienic design,” says IFAB’s CEO, Ron Usaty. “Our expertise and capabilities are very complementary and we’re excited to offer expanded services, including packaging integration, automation, modelling and construction management. Together, we can execute projects of any size.”

Both the Cambridge and Toronto offices will continue operations.

