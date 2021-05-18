IBI Group appoints Kevin Bebenek to global director, intelligence

Toronto-headquartered consulting engineering firm IBI Group has promoted Kevin Bebenek, former regional director of IBI’s Canada East operations, to global director of the firm’s intelligence sector.

In a May 18 news release, IBI officials said that Bebenek “previously oversaw IBI’s largest operating region with over 1,350 employees across nine offices, and led the region to exceed its business plan every year since 2016.”

Bebenek will assume his new role on July 1, and will succeed Derek Sims, who held the role since 2013 and led the sector in its 53 per cent growth from 2016 to 2020.

“Kevin has undertaken key roles in advancing the Intelligent Transportation Systems industry in Canada and has been instrumental in the development of IBI’s industry-leading transit systems technology practice,” the news release said. “In his new role, Kevin will support a key priority for the firm to further extend our Intelligence sector across our Buildings and Infrastructure sectors”.

Bebenek is a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in the creation and application of intelligent systems solutions for managing transportation operations, infrastructure, and buildings.