IBI Group promotes Audrey Jacob to chief operations director

Toronto-headquartered consulting engineering firm IBI Group has promoted Audrey Jacob to chief operations director, with responsibility for marketing and communications (marcom), human resource (HR) functions and office leases for 60-plus locations around the world. She will also help lead the firm’s ‘diversity, inclusion and belonging’ mandate.

The corporate services role brings Jacob to the firm’s executive team. She joined IBI in 1986 and has served as associate, deputy regional director (Canada East), Toronto office lead, partner and director. She is also is a Registered Professional Planner (RPP) and Professional Land Economist (PLE).

“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Jacob into this new and important executive role,” says IBI Group CEO Scott Stewart. “I look forward to working alongside her to foster the global growth, performance and success of the firm.”