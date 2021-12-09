IBI acquires Teranis

Engineering and architecture firm IBI Group has completed the purchase of Teranis Consulting, which specializes in environmental investigation, remediation and risk assessment, with a focus on supporting First Nations communities.

IBI says the acquisition complements its existing sustainability and environmental management business and supports its goal of fostering improved relations with Indigenous communities across North America.

“Through the strong scientific backgrounds of its founders, Teranis brings a unique skill set to augment several of our practice areas, including municipal and land development, water and wastewater management, flood mitigation and renewable energy,” says IBI’s CEO, Scott Stewart. “I am pleased to welcome the Teranis team to IBI and look forward to broadening our environmental and climate mitigation offering.”

Advertisement

Founded in 2006 and based in Vancouver, Teranis strives to provide inclusive, respectful and ethical services to First Nations, with the majority of its clients residing in such communities throughout British Columbia.

“We see many inequities in the communities we operate in,” says Ian Collings, managing principal for Teranis. “As as part of IBI, we will be able to provide more holistic support by gaining access to the firm’s integrated professional service offering.”

Headquartered in Toronto, IBI has more than 60 offices in major urban centres around the world.