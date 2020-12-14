IBI acquires Cole Engineering

Toronto-headquartered consulting firm IBI Group has purchased the assets of Cole Engineering Group, which has offices in nearby Hamilton, Oakville and Markham, Ont.

Founded in 2003, Cole has become one of Ontario’s largest independent civil engineering firms, providing consulting and advisory services for the water, transportation, environmental and urban development (industrial, commercial and institutional) sectors. IBI says this complementary expertise will expand its own geographic reach, client base and capabilities and support its strategic direction.

“I am pleased to welcome Cole into the IBI family,” says Scott Stewart, CEO of IBI, which is known for urban planning, landscape architecture and electrical and traffic systems, among others. “We have worked with Cole on a number of infrastructure projects, including Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit (LRT) line. This acquisition strengthens our competitiveness across all areas of our business, allowing us to bring more services to bear on major public-sector projects and deepen our relationship with private-sector clients.”

Through the acquisition, IBI welcomes 180 Cole staff members to its existing team.

“I am confident this transition will bring tremendous value to our stakeholders,” says Mohsen Mortada, CEO of Cole. “The combined infrastructure engineering team will be one of the most significant in Canada.”