Hidi Group appoints principal of building performance and commissioning

The Hidi Group has appointed Alex Crandall principal of building performance and commissioning.

Crandall has more than 15 years’ experience in energy reporting and quality-focused building commissioning. After earning his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at Halifax’s Dalhousie University, he worked for Energy Profiles, Global Commissioning Services and WSP. He joined the Hidi Group in 2019 as commissioning manager.

With exposure to multiple building sectors, including mission-critical, leisure and recreation, emergency services, residential high-rise, public transportation, retail, commercial and higher education institutions, Crandall has built a project portfolio that ranges from Sportsnet Studios to the South Niagara Hospital to the Thunder Bay Correctional Complex.