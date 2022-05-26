HH Angus opens Ottawa office

The firm has delivered projects in the area before, but never with a permanent local base.

Consulting engineering firm HH Angus recently expanded into Ottawa and the National Capital Region (NCR).

While the firm has delivered projects in the area for many years, this expansion marks its first permanent office there. Past clients have included Carleton University, the National Gallery of Canada, the federal government’s John A. Macdonald Building, the University of Ottawa, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Algonquin College, the National War Museum and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).

“We have seen significant growth in new work in the Ottawa area in both the private and public sectors,” says Paul Keenan, president. “Our clients appreciate having our attention available locally to help support them at all stages of their projects.”

The new office is located at 135 Laurier Avenue West, in Suite 526, and can be reached at 613-714-6970 or ott@hhangus.com. Current local projects include work for a national bank, a telecommunications company (telco) and a commercial tenant of a large financial institution.