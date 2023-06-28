HH Angus moves Vancouver office

HH Angus has moved its Vancouver operations to larger premises to accommodate a growing team of almost 30 staff, as the consulting engineering firm’s workload continues to increase across Western Canada.

Effective immediately, the firm is supporting its Western Canadian portfolio—which has been growing for nearly 20 years—from a new space in the Bentall Centre, near the intersection of Dunsmuir and Burrard Streets and across from the Burrard Skytrain Station.

HH Angus’ notable projects in British Columbia include: mechanical and electrical engineering for Island Health‘s Cowichan District Hospital redevelopment, slated to become the province’s first all-electric hospital when it opens in 2027; an advisory role for Fraser Health’s $1.4-billion Royal Columbian Hospital redevelopment, for which Phase 3 planning is now underway; Creative Energy’s decarbonization of the Beatty Street district heating system; and fire protection design for retail, parkade and service areas of the Oakridge Centre redevelopment.

Perhaps most fittingly, given its new location, the firm has been working on the Bentall Centre’s new Burrard Exchange Tower, providing mechanical, electrical, fire protection, energy modelling, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) services and information, communication and automation technology (ICAT) for the 16-storey hybrid mass-timber office and retail building.

Advertisement

“Our new space will improve our resources and abilities,” says executive vice-president (EVP) Nick Stark, who is leading the regional expansion. “We look forward to strengthening our relationships with our clients across the west.”

The new office’s address is:

Three Bentall Centre

595 Burrard Street

Suite 453, PO Box 49081

Vancouver BC V7X 1G4