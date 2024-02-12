HH Angus hires project director for technology division

Diane Lee has joined consulting engineering firm HH Angus as a project director for its technology division.

Lee has more than 15 years’ experience in construction and commissioning, including leadership roles with construction companies CFMS Alberta and EllisDon and consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen. Her project portfolio has included the Ontario Court of Justice’s (OCJ’s) New Toronto Courthouse, the David Kampe Tower for Penticton Regional Hospital in British Columbia and Alberta Infrastructure’s Edmonton Medical Examiners Building.

In her new role with HH Angus, she is both overseeing projects and providing technical strategies and services to the ‘Angus Connect’ division. One of her major projects is serving as commissioning authority compliance consultant for the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C.

“Diane brings a rare combination of commissioning, project management and project delivery experience, having worked on both the contractor and client delivery aspects of projects,” says Craig Sievenpiper, director of HH Angus’ technology division. “This unique blend of skills can only be acquired over time and through many successful projects. We look forward to Diane contributing her expertise to our project management, commissioning and best practices.”