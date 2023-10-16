HH Angus hires commercial division director

Chris Piché recently joined HH Angus as director of the consulting engineering firm’s commercial division. He succeeds Kevin O’Neill, who was recently promoted to vice-president (VP) of operations.

Piché has nearly 25 years’ experience in mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering practice across the commercial, institutional, health-care, science, technology and other sectors, including master planning and commissioning. After studying buildings engineering and earning his B.Eng. degree at Concordia University, he worked for Keen Engineering (now Stantec) and Integral Group (now Introba). He was most recently completed a three-year term as a board member with the Canadian Green Building Council (CaGBC).

“This is a very exciting time in our industry, with our built environment in a state of rapid transition,” he says. “As we move forward in zero-carbon systems, the next generation of sustainable, high-performance buildings will result from strengthened partnerships, embracing change and technical excellence. I am proud to be a part of this era of growth at HH Angus.”

In his new role, Piché leads a technical staff of more than 60, whose current and recent projects include Casino Woodbine’s $1-billion expansion and renovation in Vaughan, Ont., Porter Airlines’ new terminal in Saint-Hubert, Que., two new airport hangars for Porter at Ottawa International Airport, BMO Field’s renovations and expansion for the FIFA 2026 World Cup in Toronto, a new correctional centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., and a new mass-timber office building in Vancouver.

“Chris brings a wealth of industry experience and will be invaluable in leading the continued growth of our commercial division across the country,” says Paul Keenan, president of HH Angus.