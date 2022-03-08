Hedgehog Technologies set to acquire Igloo Innovations

Electrical engineering consulting firm Hedgehog Technologies, based in Burnaby, B.C., has entered an agreement to acquire Igloo Innovations, a mechanical engineering firm in Port Moody, B.C.

The acquisition will expand Hedgehog’s services to include mechanical engineering for the first time in its nearly 21-year history. Together, the companies aim to develop proprietary technologies for such industries as marine, industrial automation and amusement rides.

“Innovation was at the heart of our decision to acquire Igloo,” says Hedgehog founder Michael ‘Mike’ Wrinch. “A shared vision will support our goal to develop new technologies while offering a new mechanical engineering to better serve our clients. We see this as a win-win situation for everyone.”

Advertisement

Jason Clark founded Igloo in 2010 and Derek Puzzuoli joined as a key partner in 2013. The company started out providing photorealistic product visualization services to Dell, Samsung and Caterpillar, then later branched into the marine and attractions industries where it started to integrate creative and technical design. Projects included themed rides and underwater remote-operated vehicles (ROVs).

“Igloo and Hedgehog’s teams have often worked together,” says Clark. “When Mike approached me to bring Igloo into the Hedgehog group, it made perfect sense. Together, we can provide the same unique services to our clients with a higher degree of collaboration between firms.”