Hedgehog Technologies promotes corporate controller

She joined the firm five years ago.

Janesa Charles

Photo courtesy Hedgehog Technologies.

Hedgehog Technologies, based in Burnaby, B.C., has promoted Janesa Charles to corporate controller.

Charles joined Hedgehog five years ago as accounting manager. Since then, she has served as the consulting engineering firm’s point of contact for invoicing, organizational changes and the championing of health and safety policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her new role, which follows her recently completed designation as a chartered professional accountant (CPA), she will oversee all of the firm’s accounting and financial activities, including risk assessments and new policy implementations. She will head the planning, directing and co-ordinating of both operational and financial functions.

