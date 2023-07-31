HDR selects leader for transportation economics and statistics services

HDR has promoted Alejandro Solis to lead its transportation economics and statistics services practice. He will guide technical work and professional development.

Solis is an economist with a background in transportation-related services, specializing in monetization of social benefits, estimation of financial feasibility, identification of business opportunities, analysis of cross-border initiatives and handling of risk and uncertainty in infrastructure projects.

He joined HDR in 2010 and has helped lead many of the consulting engineering firm’s major transportation projects. Previously, he served in the administration of Mexican President Felipe Calderón as chief adviser to the undersecretary of transportation.

“Alejandro is highly motivated and analytically oriented,” says Janet González Tudor, HDR’s transportation advisory services director. “I couldn’t be more pleased he is taking on this role. He will continue to build a team of best-in-class experts to provide economic and statistical work to our existing and future transportation clients.”

“Major global events over the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the breakdown of supply chains, have significantly impacted the transportation industry,” says Solis. “I look forward to leading our team to maximize solutions to our clients’ most pressing concerns.”