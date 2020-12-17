HDR promotes transportation program management director

Consulting engineering firm HDR has promoted Erin Slayton, P.E., to transportation program management director. She has nearly 20 years’ experience planning, designing and delivering major transportation infrastructure projects.

Slayton joined HDR in 2006 with a background in civil and structural engineering and experience working in consulting engineering and on transit projects. Since then, she has provided project oversight and co-ordination of management services for large, complex programs, including highway extensions, bridges, high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes and corridor improvements.

In her new role, Slayton will lead delivery of program management services for clients in all transportation markets and continue to diversify HDR’s service capabilities, with a focus on program management and value-added services throughout project life cycles.