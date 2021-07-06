HDR promotes transportation planning director

HDR has promoted Santanu Roy to global transportation planning director.

Roy has 20 years’ experience in policy and system planning, data analytics, multimodal planning, project development and technology integration. He joined HDR in 2005 and most recently served as a vice-president (VP).

In his new role, he will provide strategic and technical leadership for the consulting engineering firm’s multimodal transportation planning practice, working with teams and clients around the world.

“This is an exciting time,” says Roy. “Our clients are reimagining the future of transportation and it brings opportunities for innovation, collaboration and inclusion. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the company to elevate our practice.”

“Santanu continuously demonstrates his genuine dedication to advancing practices in the industry for the benefit of our clients and communities,” says Andy Lauzier, HDR’s transportation planning and design director. “He will help agencies envision, develop and plan custom transportation solutions.”