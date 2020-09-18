Canadian Consulting Engineer

HDR promotes transportation operational resilience director

She has been with the consulting engineering firm since 2008.

September 18, 2020


Janet Gonzalez Tudor

Photo courtesy HDR.

HDR has promoted Janet Gonzalez Tudor from associate vice-president (AVP) and director of transportation consulting services to director of transportation operational resilience.

Gonzales Tudor joined HDR in 2008 as an urban and community planner and has built expertise in transportation infrastructure program management, planning and design oversight. In her new role, she will work with clients and cross-functional teams to develop and implement new programs to support long-term infrastructure resiliency planning, addressing threats like natural disasters and the current pandemic.

“I know these are challenges we can help solve,” she says.

“Our clients around the world couldn’t ask for a better partner,” says Brent Felker, HDR’s transportation president.

