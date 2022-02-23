HDR promotes transportation manager for Canada

HDR has promoted Tara Erwin to transportation manager for Canada. She has more than 18 years’ experience with the firm.

After studying civil engineering at Ontario’s University of Waterloo, Erwin joined HDR in 2003 as a project manager. Since then, she has led or contributed to environmental and transit project assessments, master plans, transit and haul route studies and safety and operational reviews in both rural and urban settings.

Erwin was also recently elected to the board of directors for WTS Greater Toronto, a transportation industry organization that advocates for inclusion, equity and diversity (IED). In her new role with HDR, based in Richmond Hill, Ont., she will provide operational leadership and strategic co-ordination for nearly 250 transportation employees in offices from Vancouver to Toronto, oversee key projects (such as Toronto’s Ontario Line subway) and support business development efforts in all transportation markets.

“I look forward to working across Canada with our teams and clients to advance mobility across all modes,” she says. “We are committed to make great things possible throughout the planning, design and delivery of critical infrastructure assets.”