Canadian Consulting Engineer

HDR promotes transportation leaders

Each has three decades' experience.

September 11, 2020   By CCE


Companies & People
Transportation
AEC
Engineering
HDR
Infrastructure
PE
transportation

Christopher LaTuso, P.E., and Christi Skinner

Pictured left to right: Christopher LaTuso, P.E., and Christi Skinner. Photos courtesy HDR.

Consulting engineering firm HDR has promoted Christopher LaTuso, P.E., and Christi Skinner to new roles that will support transportation infrastructure projects around the world.

LaTuso has been named director of HDR’s global transportation infrastructure advisory services practice. In this role, he will guide clients through the successful delivery of their programs. Most of his 30-year career has been spent developing transportation projects in the New York area.

Skinner has been named transportation client development director, responsible for creating and applying programs and processes to match the firm’s service capabilities with clients’ infrastructure goals. She too has worked in the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry for 30 years, focusing on major transportation projects.

“Chris and Christi have a talent for bringing out the best from everyone they work with,” says HDR’s transportation president, Brent Felker. “I look forward to seeing how they continue to put those talents to work to help our global clients.”

Print this page

Related Stories
HDR promotes Tara Erwin to lead transportation teams in Eastern Canada
Hatch U.S. adds Elliot “Lee” Sander as managing director, transportation
Gannett Fleming growing its Toronto transportation practice
AE names new VP for transportation projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*