HDR promotes transportation leaders

Consulting engineering firm HDR has promoted Christopher LaTuso, P.E., and Christi Skinner to new roles that will support transportation infrastructure projects around the world.

LaTuso has been named director of HDR’s global transportation infrastructure advisory services practice. In this role, he will guide clients through the successful delivery of their programs. Most of his 30-year career has been spent developing transportation projects in the New York area.

Skinner has been named transportation client development director, responsible for creating and applying programs and processes to match the firm’s service capabilities with clients’ infrastructure goals. She too has worked in the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry for 30 years, focusing on major transportation projects.

“Chris and Christi have a talent for bringing out the best from everyone they work with,” says HDR’s transportation president, Brent Felker. “I look forward to seeing how they continue to put those talents to work to help our global clients.”