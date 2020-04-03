HDR promotes Tara Erwin to lead transportation teams in Eastern Canada

HDR has promoted Tara Erwin to a new role as the engineering firm’s transportation lead for Eastern Canada.

Based in Richmond Hill, Ont., Erwin will provide strategic direction for the firm’s transportation teams, diversify their technical offerings and co-ordinate staff resources for projects across the region, especially the planned Ontario Line subway project in Toronto. She has 16 years’ experience with HDR in such areas as intelligent transportation systems (ITSs), safety, freight and goods movement, municipal design, asset management, consultation and transportation planning.

“I am excited to get to know our staff and clients at a deeper level, gain their insights, learn and leverage their strengths,” says Erwin, who studied civil engineering at Ontario’s University of Waterloo and has worked on projects for Transport Canada, the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC), the Transportation Research Board (TRB), the National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) and Ontario’s ministry of transportation.