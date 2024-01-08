HDR promotes president/COO to CEO

Consulting engineering firm HDR has named John Henderson CEO. Having previously served as president and chief operating officer (COO), he succeeds Eric Keen, who spent six years at the helm and will continue as chair of the board of directors.

Henderson studied civil and environmental engineering and has nearly 30 years’ experience in engineering, construction, operations, infrastructure investment, water resources management and environmental programs. He joined HDR in 2021 as senior vice-president (SVP) and chief administrative officer (CAO) and was promoted in 2022 to president and COO.

“It is an honour to build on the legacy of HDR,” he says. “Our broad-based employee ownership structure is the foundation of our competitive advantage. Together, we will find solutions to our communities’ greatest challenges.”

Neil Graff succeeds Henderson as president and COO. He was previously director of operations for North America.