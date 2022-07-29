HDR promotes leader for transportation market strategy

Consulting engineering firm HDR has promoted Christopher LaTuso, PE, to transportation market strategy director.

LaTuso joined HDR in 2000 and most recently served as director of its global transportation infrastructure advisory services practice and as east-region transportation market development director. In his new role, he will work with market and client development leaders develop and implement programs to drive continued growth of HDR’s global transportation program, which employs more than 4,000 people across all modes and markets.

“We have incredible technical expertise and unmatched industry talent,” he says. “I look forward to working with our leadership to guide our transportation program, support our clients and complete projects that will be the blueprint for the transportation industry in the future.”

“Chris is an expert at building and maintaining strong relationships,” says HDR transportation president Tom McLaughlin. “In addition to his experience as a project manager, strategic advisor and regional leader, he began his career with the New York State Department of Transportation and understands the needs of those we serve.”