HDR promotes Alexa Mitchell to transportation BIM program manager

Consulting engineering firm HDR has promoted Alexa Mitchell, P.E., from highways and roads building information modelling (BIM) director to transportation BIM program manager.

Mitchell’s experience includes more than 16 years with the Missouri department of transportation (DOT) and four years with WSP as a civil integrated management (CIM) consultant. She joined HDR in 2019 has since collaborated with fellow BIM experts on the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO’s) joint technical committee on electronic engineering standards, the Transportation Research Board (TRB), the Highway Engineering Exchange Program (HEEP) and BuildingSmart International.

In her new role, she will help HDR’s clients navigate BIM, determine the proper data workflow, use 3-D models as legal design documents and manage construction assets for complex infrastructure projects.

“Alexa’s proven expertise and extensive agency contacts will be invaluable for our clients as the industry continues its digital revolution,” says HDR’s highways director, Will Sharp, P.E.

“There are tremendous opportunities to leverage digital data to inform decisions during design and construction, but also in the operation phase,” says Mitchell. “With new open standards, it is going to be much easier to collaborate and provide information from start to finish.”