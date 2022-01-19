HDR names transportation project controls director

HDR has promoted Joanna “Asia” Alvord to from project controls cross-sector manager to transportation project controls director.

Alvord has an education in business administration, computer information systems and psychology, plus more than 20 years’ hands-on experience in digital project management since she first joined HDR’s information services department. Her focus has included alternate delivery of mega-projects. Most recently, she has helped develop a construction manual for Utah’s department of transportation as a project manager.

“Under Asia’s management, the project controls practice has experienced tremendous growth,” says Jason McGlashan, HDR’s program delivery services director. “From determining the proper approach to meet client and project needs to mentoring staff and driving innovation with data and technology, her guidance creates efficiencies, improves quality and adds value to our projects.”

In her new role, Alvord will provide strategic and technical leadership for the application of HDR’s project controls practice to transportation infrastructure, working with teams around the world. Her focus will include advancing the implementation of dashboard analytics, cost estimating, scheduling and business intelligence (BI).