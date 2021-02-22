HDR names new transportation president

HDR has promoted executive vice-president (EVP) Tom McLaughlin to president of its global transportation program. He succeeds Brent Felker, who retired at the end of 2020.

McLaughlin has nearly 30 years’ industry experience as a project manager, principal and leader. He joined HDR 18 years ago and helped increase the firm’s presence significantly in the northeastern U.S.

In his new role, he will continue to grow HDR’s transportation program, which involves more than 4,000 employees around the world and generated more than $1 billion in new revenue in 2020. The program provides planning, design, program and construction management and infrastructure advisory services for highways, roads, transit, aviation, freight rail and maritime transportation. Major current projects include Toronto’s Ontario Line subway.

“Tom has the proven skill set and experience to lead our program through another decade of growth, transformation and innovation,” says HDR chair and CEO Eric Keen.