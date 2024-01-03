HDR hires transportation sustainability and resiliency director

Consulting engineering firm HDR has hired Sean Flaherty as its transportation sustainability and resiliency director.

Flaherty has 16 years’ experience centred on advancing sustainability efforts in the public, private and non-profit sectors, including a four-year stint with consulting engineering firm Gresham Smith. He has developed and expanded programs to prepare for electric vehicles (EVs) and co-ordinated new sustainability offices.

“Sean’s practical experience helping clients implement and fund their sustainability visions will be an asset across our transportation work,” says Janet González Tudor, HDR’s transportation advisory services director.

In his new role, Flaherty will lead sustainability and resiliency efforts for HDR’s transportation-related service offerings, helping clients develop infrastructure to serve current and future generations. He will also serve as a link between HDR’s transportation and resiliency expertise, connecting subject matter experts with clients to define, actualize, scale and replicate measurable achievements.

Advertisement

“Sustainability and the environment have been my passion for my entire professional career,” he says. “I’ve enjoyed many opportunities to help improve outcomes. I relish the opportunity to bring that skill and expertise to HDR’s clients globally.”