HDR hires infrastructure consulting business transformation director

For the past eight years, his focus has been on the transportation industry.

Chip Knowlton

Photo courtesy HDR.

Frank H. ‘Chip’ Knowlton has joined HDR as transformation director for its infrastructure consulting business.

Knowlton has more than 30 years’ experience advising industry leaders, working for such organizations as Life Cycle Engineering (LCE), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), IBM Global Business Services and Arcadis, as well as founding and leading Knowlton Management Consultants. For the past eight years, his focus has been on the transportation industry.

In his new role with HDR, Knowlton will advise public and private-sector clients as they update their teams and processes to more efficiently develop and maintain infrastructure around the world. He will work with colleagues specializing in asset management, organizational strategic planning, policy development, business process review and improvement, organizational change management and digital/technology strategy.

“This is an important time for infrastructure owners, many of whom are embarking on capital and business improvement projects buoyed by new funding streams,” says Knowlton. “I look forward to bringing the capabilities of HDR to assist these organizations.”

