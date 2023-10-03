HDR hires global transit director

Matthew Tucker has joined consulting engineering firm HDR as global transit director.

Tucker has 31 years’ experience in public transportation. In his new role, he will set the vision and direction for the continued growth of HDR’s transit program, including the expansion of its advisory and technical services. He will be responsible for more than 600 employees and a diversified portfolio of services for bus, streetcar, commuter rail, light rail, subway and inter-city passenger rail projects worldwide. The firm supports transit clients in navigating funding, developing programs and managing design and construction.

“My transition to HDR represents a new chapter in my career in transportation,” he says. “I am excited about working to deliver transformational change for the industry. The opportunities are endless, from multimodal integration improvements and innovative project delivery to zero-emission technologies. Together with the public sector, we can make great things possible for the communities we serve.”

“I am very excited to welcome Matt to HDR,” says transportation market director Chris LaTuso. “He has been a partner in the transit industry for many years. I look forward to working with him to offer professional opportunities for our staff and exceptional service to our clients.”