HDR hires Elmutaz Elrabaa for Vancouver health-care team

Elmutaz Elrabaa has joined HDR in Vancouver as project principal, supporting the firm’s work on large health-care projects in Canada.

Elrabaa studied architectural engineering at Cairo University before earning his Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) at Ontario’s University of Waterloo. In his more than 20 years’ experience, has worked with the Associated Engineering Partnership, KEO International Consultants, B+H Architects and Perkins & Will on large-scale institutional projects in Canada, the U.S., the U.A.E., China, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

He has led multidisciplinary teams for projects from their inception through design to contract administration and completion. In his new role with HDR, Elrabaa will be responsible for day-to-day design and planning activities.

“I believe in designing spaces that are not only healthy for the users, but also promote a sustainable and holistic way of life,” he says.