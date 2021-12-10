HDR hires design principal in Vancouver

Matthieu Grady has joined HDR as design principal, based in the consulting engineering firm’s Vancouver studio.

Grady has more than 21 years’ experience working for design firms around the world, including Jean Nouvel, Morphosis and Diamond Schmitt. He has designed and delivered commercial, institutional, corporate and retail projects, the most notable including the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the U.A.E., the Chateau La Coste Winery in France and the Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECUAD) in Vancouver.

In his new role at HDR, he will contribute to projects of all types and scales, throughout all phases of their development.

“Opportunities for design excellence exist everywhere, from the first discussions to the specifications to the installation of hardware,” he says. “My days will be spent interacting deeply with teams, iteratively studying opportunities and motivating and empowering everyone to create world-class work.”