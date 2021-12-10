Canadian Consulting Engineer

HDR hires design principal in Vancouver

He has designed commercial, institutional, corporate and retail projects around the world.

December 10, 2021  By CCE



Matthieu Grady

Photo courtesy HDR.

Matthieu Grady has joined HDR as design principal, based in the consulting engineering firm’s Vancouver studio.

Grady has more than 21 years’ experience working for design firms around the world, including Jean Nouvel, Morphosis and Diamond Schmitt. He has designed and delivered commercial, institutional, corporate and retail projects, the most notable including the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the U.A.E., the Chateau La Coste Winery in France and the Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECUAD) in Vancouver.

In his new role at HDR, he will contribute to projects of all types and scales, throughout all phases of their development.

“Opportunities for design excellence exist everywhere, from the first discussions to the specifications to the installation of hardware,” he says. “My days will be spent interacting deeply with teams, iteratively studying opportunities and motivating and empowering everyone to create world-class work.”

Advertisement

Categories

Buildings
Companies & People

Related tags

buildings
Commercial Buildings
corporate buildings
Diamond Schmitt
HDR
Institutional Buildings
Jean Nouvel
Morphosis
retail
Print this page

Related Stories
Urban design awards launch in Vancouver
HDR hires Elmutaz Elrabaa for Vancouver health-care team
HDR hires building performance and sustainable design leads for Canada
Vancouver to require LEED Gold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*