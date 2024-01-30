HDR hires construction field services director

Adam Mercer has joined consulting engineering firm HDR as construction field services director, with responsibility for the continued growth of the practice and for leading and implementing construction services across transportation, water, power, defence and other markets.

Mercer has nearly 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, including projects where HDR played a prominent role. In his new position, he leads a practice comprising more than 1,000 construction professionals across the globe and covering a large suite of disciplines.

“I’m excited to bring my energy and passion to HDR,” he says. “I believe every project can be successful if its management team focuses on safety, has a ‘project-first’ mentality and has the right leadership in place. My goal is to be a servant leader and provide the support needed for my teams to succeed.”