HDR hires building performance and sustainable design leads for Canada

HDR’s Canadian business has hired Jason Heinrich, P.Eng., as building performance lead and Peter Duckworth-Pilkington as sustainable design lead. Both will help teams design sustainable performance into their projects, from inception to handover, as well as advising clients.

Heinrich, based in Vancouver, has 11 years’ experience in mechanical engineering and architecture, including stints with DEC Engineering (now Pinchin) and Dialog. He has worked on institutional and commercial buildings, district energy projects and hospital campus energy plans. He is also an adjunct professor at University of British Columbia (UBC), where he teaches parametric design with an emphasis on analysis and optimization.

Duckworth-Pilkington, based in Toronto, has 25 years’ experience with sustainable architecture projects, ranging from an off-the-grid townhouse development to a green roof low-energy laneway house to a library built from shipping containers. He has worked with Via Rail, ZAS Architects + Interiors and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and has overseen the design of schools, community centres, university buildings and high-rise mixed-use developments.