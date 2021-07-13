HDR Canada forms building engineering services group

Toronto-based HDR Canada is expanding its mechanical, electrical, structural and civil engineering efforts with the creation of a new, dedicated building engineering services group.

The practice, which will provide services specifically for the built environment, is part of the firm’s growth strategy to target new market sectors—such as complex data centres—while continuing to support its existing clientele.

The move also follows HDR’s 2019 acquisition of independent engineering consultancy Hurley Palmer Flatt Group in the U.K., which has helped HDR expand its multidisciplinary building engineering services around the world.

Advertisement

The new group brings together professionals with experience in such major projects as transit facilities, industrial installations and commercial and institutional buildings. It is managed by Neil MacDonald, who has worked with HDR and municipal governments. He is joined by senior mechanical engineers Kevin Henry and Najib Maliyar, senior structural engineer Alireza Deghani and senior electrical engineer Tina (Hua) Tian.