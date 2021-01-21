Canadian Consulting Engineer

HDR appoints transportation strategic communications director

She has been with the firm since 2009.

Theresa McClure

Photo courtesy HDR.

HDR has promoted Theresa McClure to strategic communications director for its transportation practice. In this role, she will help lead communications efforts with 130 practitioners in 24 areas and collaborate with infrastructure advisory services and program management.

McClure joined HDR in 2009 and was certified to the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure’s (ISI’s) ENV SP designation in 2013. She has worked in all transportation market sectors across Canada and the U.S.

“Theresa brings a passionate and analytical approach to each project that effectively drives decision-making and manages risks for owners and all stakeholders,” says Janet Gonzalez Tudor, HDR’s transportation operational resiliency director.

