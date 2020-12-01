HDR appoints director of mobility and operational technology services

HDR has appointed Ben Pierce director of its new mobility and operational technology services initiative, which aims to help the engineering firm’s clients evaluate, select and adopt plans for connected and automated vehicles, transportation system management, tolling, zero-emission/electrified transportation and other technology integration solutions.

Pierce has 25 years’ experience researching and evaluating transportation technologies, most recently serving as HDR’s national lead in this field. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding HDR’s technical application and deployment capabilities. He will work in partnership with Joey Yang, technical director of the firm’s advanced technology for surface transportation practice.

The new initiative will address various forms of mobility and the repercussions of technology, including upgrades and changes to related infrastructure.

“The transformation of transportation has affected the process of infrastructure development, planning, design, operation and management, touching all markets and technical service areas,” explains Rick Pilgrim, HDR’s transportation business development director.