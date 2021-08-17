HDR acquires WRECO

Consulting engineering firm HDR has acquired WRECO, which specializes in civil engineering, environmental compliance, geotechnical engineering and water resources planning. Going forward, they will do business as HDR | WRECO.

Founded in 1995 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., WRECO has worked on bridges, roadways, rail and transit systems, floodplain studies, stormwater management, coastal engineering, wetland restoration, storm damage repairs, pump stations, soil studies and environmental site assessments, among other projects. The two firms have worked together for more than 20 years.

“WRECO brings industry-leading knowledge, relationships and talent to our team,” says Dave LeCureux, HDR’s vice-chair and chief strategy officer. “Our partnership gives us a significant opportunity to grow our transportation and water resources services by enhancing our technical expertise in hydrology and hydraulics.”

The deal—which follows HDR’s acquisition of another California firm, WKE, in June—adds 86 people to HDR’s staff.

“It was an easy choice going from a small, minority-owned business to an employee-owned firm with the right culture and opportunities,” says Han-Bin Liang, president of WRECO. “The motivation to make this move was finding the perfect home for our staff and broadening their career paths.”