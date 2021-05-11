Hatfield Group adds two leading women-in-engineering to head structural teams

Hatfield Group, a New York City-based structural engineering and facade engineering firm, has hired Rebecca Jones as Principal and Cori Kwitkin as Associate Principal to oversee their structural engineering teams.

In a May 11 news release, Hatfield Group officials said that Jones and Kwitkin have both led high-profile design and engineering projects around the world. Jones previously served as Senior Associate at Thornton Tomasetti, where she oversaw projects including the 1.8-million-square-foot tower 10 Hudson Yards and Al Faisaliah, a 100-meter tall hotel and commercial building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jones holds a Masters of Science in Structural Engineering from Princeton University and a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University; she is a licensed structural engineer and professional engineer and a LEED Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction

(LEED AP BD+C).

Kwitkin, meanwhile, served as Associate Principal at Thornton Tomasetti, where she led award-winning projects, including the Physical Sciences Building at Cornell University and Seoul International Finance Center, a 5.4-million-square-foot mixed-use development. She holds a Masters of Engineering in Structural Engineering from Cornell University and a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from Northwestern University.

Created by Erleen Hatfield, Hatfield Group is an engineering firm founded by women, led by women, and committed to cultivating the talent women bring to the field.