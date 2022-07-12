Hatch partners with Next Canada to support AI entrepreneurs

The firm will be integrated into the Next AI program.

Canadian consulting engineering firm Hatch is teaming up with Next Canada, a not-for-profit, founder-focused, educational development program designed to advance entrepreneurship in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

As a pillar-level partner, Hatch will be integrated into the Next AI program, providing mentorship and resources to participating ventures and assistance with recruitment. The firm will work with founders to accelerate their AI-based start-up ventures and co-develop practical, digital solutions to address issues and opportunities in the metals, energy and infrastructure industries, which face ambitious sustainability agendas for decarbonization, electrification and supply chain sourcing of minerals.

“Canada is a world leader in both natural resources and AI,” says Alim Somani, Hatch’s managing director for digital solutions. “We have teamed up with Next Canada to identify and mentor early-stage start-ups that can work to solve some of the toughest challenges faced by our clients. By working together, we hope to highlight the magnitude of improved productivity, stronger environmental compliance, greater safety outcomes and digitalization.”

A national charity headquartered in Toronto, Next Canada enjoys the support of an expansive network of academics, investors, mentors, corporate partners and donors. Its Next AI program is delivered in Toronto and Montreal.