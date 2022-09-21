Hatch partners with Flyscan

Consulting engineering firm Hatch has entered a partnership with cleantech startup Flyscan, which has developed airborne detection technology for oil leaks and right-of-way threats and is now entering its commercialization phase across North America.

Together, they will identify and support new applications of Flyscan’s visual inspection products for Hatch’s clients in the energy, infrastructure and metals sectors.

“We have been impressed with Flyscan’s remote sensing and visual detection platform,” says Robert Francki, Hatch’s global managing director.

Based in Quebec City, Flyscan reportedly offers the world’s first accurate and sensitive airborne detectors of small leaks for the oil and gas industry, so as to help energy companies and other operators of long, linear, critical infrastructure better protect assets, people and the environment. The technology automates the detection and reporting of threats to pipelines and their surroundings.

Hatch, which has designed pipelines, will now work with Flyscan to explore further opportunities in monitoring linear infrastructure, along with other hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon assets, with a focus on asset data storage and harmonization, risk prediction and mitigation and predictive maintenance.

“Our expertise across multiple industries and sectors, with similar or more complex monitoring needs, provides insights and creative ideas,” says Sanjiv Save, Hatch’s managing director for oil and gas.

“We are thrilled to have Hatch join our group of investors,” says Flyscan founder and CEO Eric Bergeron. “Their international presence in sectors related to energy and the environment will help us reach new markets.”

Other investors in Flyscan include BDC Capital and Enbridge.