Hatch delivers cleaning supplies to remote Indigenous communities

Following the onset of COVID-19 and the challenges of meeting increased demand for safety products in the face of a disrupted supply chain and restricted community access, Hatch reports it delivered care packages of cleaning supplies to every family in the Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations, two remote Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario.

The delivery comprised 300 bundles of enough household cleaning supplies (examples pictured) to last six months, to help protect community members in their homes during the global pandemic. Both communities are more than 500 km away from their nearest major city or town, with no all-weather road. As land access is only available during the winter by ice roads, the delivery had to be made by plane.

“Imagine having empty shelves and the only way to get to the next store is by airplane,” says Chelsie Klassen, Hatch’s global director of Indigenous engagement. “Everyone should have access to supplies needed to keep their families safe. We didn’t waste any time and shipped the supplies immediately.”