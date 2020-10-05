Hatch and LTK plan to combine

Hatch, a Canadian consulting engineering firm serving the infrastructure, mining and energy sectors, and LTK Engineering Services, an international firm focused solely on passenger rail systems, have confirmed they are in the final stages of negotiating an integration.

The companies see an opportunity for LTK’s nearly 100 years of service to clients in the rail industry to complement Hatch’s experience in transportation, logistics, water and ‘urban solutions.’ LTK’s clients will gain access to integrated services from planning and design to engineering, implementation and maintenance, while Hatch will double its footprint in the U.S. and add specialized technical capabilities.

The companies plan to make a formal announcement shortly after they conclude the final arrangements.

Hatch is based in Mississauga, Ont. LTK is headquartered in Ambler, Pa., and has offices in 23 locations around the world, including one that opened in Mississauga in 2017.