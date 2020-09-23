Hatch adds ‘boots on the ground’ in Saskatchewan with X-Terra

Hatch and X-Terra Environmental Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join forces in serving clients across Saskatchewan.

Together, the firms will provide comprehensive environmental services, including field studies, monitoring, investigations, permitting and management for full project life cycles.

The partnership aims to leverage Hatch’s global reach with the local knowledge of Saskatoon-based X-Terra, a Thunderchild Energy Services consulting engineering company specializing in environmental compliance, assessment, spill response, reclamation and remediation for oil, natural gas, wind power, water infrastructure and pipeline developments across Western Canada.

“This a strategic decision to expand our service offerings to our clients while maintaining the quality of our work,” says Corey Linnen, X-Terra’s vice-president (VP) of operations. “Combining our experience with the international expertise and technical resources of Hatch elevates us as an industry leader in Saskatchewan.”

“We are really excited about this,” says Lindsay Jaca, Hatch’s director of public relations (PR), marketing and communications. “Not only does X-Terra provide ‘boots on the ground’ with local expertise, but we are also happy about working alongside an Indigenous-owned partner.”