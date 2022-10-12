H.H. Angus updates leadership team

H.H. Angus recently made organizational changes to its leadership team.

Megan Angus, who has been with the firm since 2012, fills the new role of vice-president (VP) of strategy and digital services. She is responsible for implementing and managing planning and initiatives to ensure the consulting engineering firm achieves its growth objectives, while also developing the digital services initiative and managing the Angus Connect division.

Adrienne Cressman, P.Eng., rejoins the firm in another new role as project management office director. Returning after eight-plus years on the client side, she is now working with the operations team to develop and implementing best practices.

Tom Halpenny, P.Eng., who has been with the firm since 1978, takes on the newly created role of executive vice-president (EVP), expanding his focus on risk management and as taking a lead role in pursuing public-private partnership (P3) projects.

Nira Kugan, who joined the firm in 2020, has assumed the role of director of finance and accounting, leading a team that helps achieve strategic goals.

Rod Mons, P.Eng., takes on a new role as VP of technology and technical services, leading the firm’s ongoing development of data governance and knowledge, learning and skill development, while continuing to help drive geographic expansion initiatives.

Kevin O’Neill, P.Eng., has taken over the role of VP of operations, with responsibility for day-to-day management, focusing on improving efficiency, supporting resource allocation, aligning skills development to project needs and engaging with clients. He continues to manage the commercial division.

Phil Schuyler, P.Eng., is now director of the energy division, building on his experience as an advisor to clients, technical leader and team manager.

Craig Sievenpiper, P.Eng., has become director of the technology division, building on his 20-plus years of leadership with HH Angus. (He first joined the firm as an engineer-in-training in 1996.)

Finally, Nick Stark, P.Eng., assumes the new role of EVP, like Halpenny. He will leading the firm’s expansion in Vancouver and throughout Western Canada and focus on growing sustainable engineering services.