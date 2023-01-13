H.H. Angus promotes associate director of health division

He joined the firm in 2004 as a new graduate.

Consulting engineering firm H.H. Angus & Associates recently promoted principal Eric Suderman to associate director of its health division.

Suderman joined the firm as a new graduate in 2004. Since then, he has collaborated with many of its health-care clients across Ontario, including Trillium Health Partners (Mississauga Hospital, Queensway Health Centre and Credit Valley Hospital), Kingston Health Sciences (Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital), Quinte Health Care (Belleville General Hospital, Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital and Trenton Memorial Hospital) and the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

He has also overseen projects across the country, including major infrastructure, additions, renovations, compliance and public-private partnerships (P3s).

“Eric has proven himself as a consistently positive, collaborative team leader who brings a can-do attitude to each project, is always willing to help and encourages the same attitude in his team,” says health division director Kim Spencer.