H.H. Angus appoints associate director for ‘Angus Connect’

H.H. Angus recently hired Andy Crosson to join its multidisciplinary ‘Angus Connect’ division as associate director. Based in Vancouver, he will work with clients and projects across Canada.

Angus Connect provides consulting and engineering services for telecommunications, audiovisual (AV), security, smart building and other workplace technology integration projects in the commercial, health-care, corporate, educational, civic, government and leisure markets.

Crosson is a licensed electrical engineer with more than 25 years’ experience in design and project management. He has worked for such consulting engineering firms as WSP, Stantec and, most recently, Integral Group; and on such projects as Vancouver’s Lululemon Store Support Centre, for which he helped design information, communication and automation technology (ICAT) and smart building systems.

“Andy has an excellent grasp of not only the opportunities digital technology can offer to building owners, but also the practical implications of their implementation in design and construction,” says Megan Angus, vice-president (VP) of strategy and digital services for H.H. Angus. “We’re thrilled to have him join our team and leverage his extensive experience and expertise in his leadership role in Angus Connect.”