Green building leader joins RJC

RJC Engineers has hired engineer Wendy Macdonald as a sustainability consultant, dubbing her its ‘green building leader.’

Based in Victoria, Macdonald has 23 years’ experience in mechanical design and energy conservation for a wide variety of projects, most recently as a sustainability consultant at Stantec. She sits on the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC’s) energy and engineering technical group and zero-carbon building (ZCB) standard steering committee, chaired its technical advisory group energy modelling task force and has received its volunteer leadership technical award for her contributions.

“The addition of Wendy furthers our ability to provide informed, holistic advice for better-performing buildings,” says RJC managing principal Terry Bergen. “She is an educator who understands and advocates for the future of green buildings. We’re thrilled to share her insight with clients, partners and colleagues across Canada.”

“Being a long-time heavy hitter in structural engineering and building envelopes, deeply respected in the industry and backed by a wonderful team of professionals, RJC is in an amazing position to effect awesome change in the areas of carbon and energy,” says Macdonald. “I’m excited to be a part of it and help.”