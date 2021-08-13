Grant Hallam joins Tetra Tech
He spent nearly 10 years at McElhanney.
August 13, 2021 By CCE
Companies & People
Tetra Tech recently hired Grant Hallam, P.Eng., as vice-president (VP) of municipal infrastructure.
Hallam studied civil engineering at the University of Cape Town and now has more than 30 years’ experience working on municipal projects. Following stints as managing partner in Urban Systems and owner of Apt Solutions, he spent nearly 10 years with McElhanney, first as Calgary branch manager and next as VP of engineering for the Prairies region.
In his new role, again based in Calgary, he leads Tetra Tech’s business group that designs and builds municipal infrastructure across Western Canada.
