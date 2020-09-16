Canadian Consulting Engineer

Golder celebrates 60th anniversary

Still headquartered in Canada, the firm has more than 140 offices around the world.

September 16, 2020   By CCE


Golder 60th anniversary

Image courtesy Golder Associates.

The Toronto-headquartered firm started out in 1960 with relatively modest ambitions for success as a high-quality niche-market company, focused on ground engineering. Through the early 1970s, it expanded its operations in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, working on projects around the world.

Today, Golder has more than 7,500 employees and more than 140 offices in six continents, offering environmental planning, design and ground engineering services for its clients.

“We’ve been on a long and successful journey, underpinned by a strong culture of ownership and propelled by the passion, expertise and commitment of our people,” says global president and CEO Hisham Mahmoud. “We’re proud of where we’ve been and excited about where we’re going.”

