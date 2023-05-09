GM BluePlan merges with GEI Consultants

Ontario’s GM BluePlan Engineering has merged with GEI Consultants, part of the employee-owned GISI family of companies.

The merger supports U.S.-based GEI’s strategic plan to expand its reach in Canada and, at the same time, GM BluePlan’s goal to build a full suite of in-house services and establish a single destination for municipal and environmental engineering. With the companies’ combined forces, there are now nearly 400 team members at 11 offices across Ontario.

“The combination creates one of Ontario’s leading employee-owned firms,” says Peter Ventin, GEI’s regional leader in Canada. “The added geographic breadth and complementary services, combined with GM BluePlan’s nationally recognized expertise in asset management and infrastructure planning, further GEI’s growth in Canada.”

“Our leadership team was very excited to find a partner with the right combination of services to help us grow and provide a broader service offering,” says Chris Hamel, president of GM BluePlan, which provides full life-cycle engineering services, including infrastructure planning, asset management, design, construction and operations and maintenance (O&M) management.

GEI’s plan to expand in Canada began with the opening of its Toronto office in 2018.