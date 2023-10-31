GHD promotes future energy leader for Western Canada

Consulting engineering firm GHD recently promoted AJ McCoy to future energy leader for Western Canada.

McCoy joined GHD in 2013 and has held a variety of roles, with involvement in due diligence, permitting, design and construction of renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen infrastructure.

In his new role, he will lead the future energy team’s decarbonization efforts across Western Canada, with a focus on developing renewable energy projects with industrial (including oil and gas) and municipal clients to reach net-zero goals.

“Several Canadian municipalities have already declared climate emergencies and we are invested in helping them,” he says. “We also help owners make economical sense of their goals, not just for the sake of decarbonization, but also to help generate revenue. We must decarbonize and we can do so by increasing profitability.”

In addition to RNG and hydrogen projects, GHD is involved in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and biogas and biosolids management.