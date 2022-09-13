GHD promotes CTO to CIO

Consulting engineering firm GHD has promoted Paul Murphy from chief technology officer (CTO) to chief information officer (CIO). He succeeds Elizabeth Harper, who is set to retire in October.

Murphy has been with GHD for 22 years, originally joining the firm as manager of security consulting in 2000. He has managed multidisplinary teams—including engineers, planners and architects—on building and infrastructure projects in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the U.A.E., Qatar and Papua New Guinea, while also helping develop GHD’s building information modelling (BIM) and digital engineering capabilities.

In his new role, Murphy joins GHD’s enterprise leadership team and reports directly to the CEO. He will focus on the ‘transformation agenda,’ including a major cloud-based initiative to move the firm’s information technology (IT) infrastructure, applications and data into Microsoft‘s Azure platform.

“We have committed to significantly transform our IT capability to maximize the potential of global hybrid working for our people and improve the services we deliver,” he says. “Our vision is to deploy technologies in a faster, highly secure, scalable and nimble way to meet our clients’ and markets’ rapidly evolving challenges.”